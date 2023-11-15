Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty To Attend Bengaluru Kambala At Palace Grounds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Honorary President of the Bengaluru Kambala Committee, K Prakash Shetty, announced the inaugural Bengaluru Kambala, set to take place for the first time in the state capital, Bengaluru. The declaration came after a comprehensive consultative meeting involving various caste and language organizations from the coast.

Scheduled for November 25 and 26 at the palace grounds, the Bengaluru Kambala holds historical significance, states Shetty. Anticipated as a massive gathering, this event aims to unite the entire coastal community.

Will Bengaluru's Kambala set new record with longest Kambala track? Check details

More than 50 organizations representing coastal VVT language castes actively participated in a recent consultative meeting, deliberating the program's framework. Highlighting the event's momentum, over 150 buffaloes have already registered for the Bengaluru Kambala. These buffaloes are set to be allocated on November 23 at Uppinangadi, as stated by MLA Ashok Rai, the Chairman of the Kambala Committee.

The Committee's working president, music director Gurukiran, confirmed that the Bengaluru Kambala would span across 70 acres of the palace grounds in Bengaluru. The event's theme song, composed by V. Manohar and musically arranged by Gurukiran with programming by Manikanth Kadri, adds to the anticipation surrounding this inaugural event.

Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has contributed Rs 1 crore towards the Bengaluru Kambala. The announcement of this grant was confirmed by Gunaranjan Shetty, the Kambala Committee Vice President.

The event is expected to witness the presence of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, Coastal Bedagi Anushka Shetty, along with various artists from the film industry and Coastal film stars, according to Umesh Shetty, the Committee Organizing Chairman.