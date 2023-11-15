Tennis Shoes Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global tennis shoes market size revenue was around US$ 2.58 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Tennis shoes are made of flexible soles containing synthetic or rubber material. They are created based on different types of courts. A hard-court surface like concrete needs stable shoes and these shoes are manufactured to make them adjustable to various surfaces. Tennis shoes are specially designed for sports and deliver proper grip to enhance the performance of the athlete.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18018

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing participation of women is rising in tennis as women and men enjoy equal likeness in tennis. The popularity of tennis is boosting people, particularly women to actively participate in tennis. This factor is increasing the demand for the tennis shoes market.

The availability of low-priced, low-quality, and fake tennis footwear limits the sales of branded products and also threatens the growth of the tennis shoe market.

The growing instances of consumers preferring outdoor activities like adventure sports to develop or break the redundancy of their daily lives helps in the development of the tennis shoes market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic influenced the global tennis shoes market negatively because all training centers and sports clubs were closed for a long time and people were advised to stay at home. Due to this, all stores related to athletic footwear were shut down. And no sports activity led to the decline of all types of athletic footwear.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the tennis shoes market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the tennis shoes market forecast period. The domination of the market is huge due to the in-depth product knowledge among the consumers and also the growth in the tennis-playing population in the region.

North America is identified as growing health consciousness, the immense popularity of tennis, high disposable income, and demand for high-quality products.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global tennis shoes market are:

ADIDAS Group

Anta Sports Products Limited

ASICS Corporation

Babolat

FILA Holdings Corp.

Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

New Balance, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

PUMA SE

Xtep International Holdings Limited

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global tennis shoes market segmentation focuses on Playing Surface, User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Playing Surface

Clay court tennis shoes

Hard-court tennis shoes

Grass court tennis shoes

Segmentation based on User

Men

Women

Kids

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Specialty stores

E-commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Reasons to buy this report -

Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.

Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.

Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443507461/2796/2023-11-15T08:59:41