Spanish Premier-Designate Pledges To Work On Recognizing Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Spanish Socialist Prime Minister-designate Pedro Sanchez said, on Wednesday, that his new government would "work in Europe and in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state."
Sanchez made the remarks in a session at the parliament, prior to forming his cabinet tomorrow, also urged the Israeli occupation to end the "indiscriminate killing of Palestinians".
However, Sanchez reiterated that he "stood with Israel" in "its response to the terrorist attack" carried out by Hamas in October.
Sanchez will need tomorrow 176 votes to have a majority for the new post, out of 350 senate voters from eight political parties. (end)
