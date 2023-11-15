(MENAFN) In a significant demonstration of international collaboration, a team of virologists and military personnel from the Russian Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops has arrived in Burkina Faso to extend a helping hand in the nation's battle against a deadly disease outbreak. The team's focus is on addressing the alarming surge of dengue fever cases that have afflicted the West African country, claiming over 200 lives since the beginning of the year, with the epicenter of the epidemic primarily located in the capital, Ouagadougou, and the city of Bobo-Dioulasso.



The collaborative effort was marked by a visit to Burkina Faso's National Reference Laboratory for Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (LNR-FHV) at the Muraz Center in Bobo-Dioulasso. During this visit, the team deployed a mobile laboratory to conduct dengue fever screenings. Burkina Faso's Health Minister, Robert Kargougou, expressed gratitude for the assistance, stating that the joint Russian and Burkinabe team is actively engaged in laboratory work. Furthermore, he mentioned that at the conclusion of their efforts, Russian specialists would provide reagent kits to the LNR-FHV, thereby enhancing the laboratory's capabilities in the ongoing fight against dengue fever.



This collaborative initiative by Russia comes in response to Burkina Faso's recent announcement of a severe dengue fever epidemic, with more than 50,000 suspected cases reported, including 214 fatalities, as of October 15. The Russian team's intervention underscores the urgency and severity of the health crisis, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in addressing infectious diseases.



Amid this health intervention, the move by Moscow has not escaped geopolitical scrutiny. Russia's involvement in Burkina Faso has raised concerns and dissatisfaction among some Western nations, particularly France, and its allies. Allegations of a perceived predatory agenda by the Kremlin in Africa, coupled with a wave of anti-French sentiment, have further complicated the geopolitical landscape.



As the collaboration unfolds on the medical front, the intricate geopolitical dynamics surrounding Russia's engagement in Burkina Faso highlight the multifaceted nature of international relationships and the complex intersection of humanitarian assistance, health crises, and diplomatic considerations in the African continent.



