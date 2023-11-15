Centuries-Old Carpet Returns To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The National Carpet Museum has achieved great success not only
in preserving and promoting examples of national cultural heritage
but also in enriching its collection.
The 17th-century Khatai carpet has been presented in the museum
within the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and National Carpet Museum,
the event was timed to coincide with the inclusion of Azerbaijan's
traditional carpet weaving art in the UNESCO Representative List of
Intangible Cultural Heritage as well as the birthday of Latif
Karimov, an acclaimed scientist and carpet artist who initiated the
creation of the Carpet Museum.
The Carpet Museum director, Shirin Malikova, who spoke at the
event, stressed the significance of the Khatai carpet for
Azerbaijan's cultural legacy.
Chairman of the Academic Committee of the International
Conference on Oriental Carpets (ICOC), Italian collector and
world-famous carpet expert Alberto Boralevi recalled his first
visit to Azerbaijan forty years ago and especially emphasised the
renewal of the museum's concept over these years.
Honoured Artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov said that the dragon
depicted on the carpet symbolises not only the warlike spirit of
the people but also the revival of nature.
Stylized floral and zoomorphic ornaments typical for Karabakh
carpets are reflected in the composition of the new exhibit, which
is influenced by the palace carpets of the Safavid era. Between the
khatai ornaments crossed sleeves on the carpet with a rich
pattern design, there are images of dragons that adorn many
monuments of art of the Turkic peoples. Dragon images widely used
in Azerbaijani carpet weaving are known as Khatai
composition. This name is derived from the name of Khata/Khatai
tribe, one of the tribes standing at the ethnogenesis of
Azerbaijani people.
Khatai carpets of the 17th century were once woven in Garabagh
and exported to foreign countries. Now they are among the pearls of
the world's leading museums and private collections.
A small tactile fragment of the new exhibit for visually
impaired individuals was also presented by the Traditional
Technology Department.
In recent years, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has made
great strides in the preservation and promotion of national
heritage samples, as well as in the enrichment of its
collections.
The return of Khatai carpet to Azerbaijan is an important event
of historical and cultural significance not only for the museum,
but for the entire country.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
