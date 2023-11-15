Odisha Govt Plans To Set Up Corporate Accelerator At O-Hub Soon

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (KNN)

Odisha government is planning to set up a corporate accelerator at O-Hub soon.

O-Hub is Odisha's maiden, centralised incubator, wholly-owned and operated by the state government to boost the potential for innovative partnerships between businesses in the state and outside.

“We are in discussion with potential partners for collaborative frameworks between startups and incubators with an aim to create a robust network that transcends geographical boundaries,” executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said after a meeting with British deputy high commissioner to East Andrew Fleming on Tuesday.

Fleming visited the vibrant hub for

innovation and entrepreneurship and held discussions for fostering collaboration with the UK government.



He was presented an overview of the distinctive programmes, initiatives and achievements that have positioned Startup Odisha as a key player in the national startup ecosystem.

Rai highlighted the commitment of Startup Odisha towards promoting diversity, with a special emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs. Both explored avenues for bilateral initiatives, including exchange programmes for startups that would facilitate knowledge transfer, skill enhancement and cross-cultural learning.

“His visit serves as a testament to the global recognition of our efforts in building a robust startup ecosystem. We look forward to exploring collaborative opportunities that can further enhance the impact of Startup Odisha on the global level,” Rai added.

Odisha has been recognised as a 'top performer' state in the 'Startup rankings framework' by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

