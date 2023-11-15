Turkish attorney requests from ICC to charge Netanyahu with ‘genocide’ crime

(MENAFN) In a significant development, two Turkish lawyers and a former lawmaker have initiated legal proceedings urging the Turkish government to seek genocide and war crimes charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The allegations center around Israel's actions in Gaza, particularly during the month-long conflict with Hamas. The 23-page lawsuit, filed by former AKP (Justice and Development Party) member of parliament Metin Kulunk, along with attorneys Mucahit Birinci and Burak Bekiroglu, is anticipated to reach the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite neither Turkey nor Israel recognizing its jurisdiction.



The legal team submitted the lawsuit to the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office, accusing Netanyahu of genocide in the Gaza Strip and crimes against humanity. Metin Kulunk characterized the Israeli Prime Minister as the "21st-century Hitler" in a statement on social media, expressing the petition as a representation of the conscience of Turkish citizens.



Attorney Burak Bekiroglu confirmed that the case has been forwarded to the Turkish Justice Ministry, and a hard copy will be dispatched to The Hague, home to the ICC, expected to arrive "no later than next week."



This move by the Turkish legal trio aligns with an escalating international effort to bring Netanyahu to trial over Israel's conduct in the conflict with Hamas. The month-long war, triggered by a Hamas attack on Israeli settlements on October 7, resulted in significant casualties, with at least 11,000 Palestinian lives lost, according to local authorities. Netanyahu, in response to the attacks, pledged to destroy Hamas, emphasizing the severity of the situation.



As the legal proceedings progress, the case adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the broader implications of potential ICC involvement. The allegations of genocide and war crimes raise questions about accountability, international law, and the pursuit of justice in the context of protracted conflicts in the region.



