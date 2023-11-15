Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Growth Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market revenue was valued at US$ 631.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 962.8 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.
The amino acid metabolism is an important process that takes place in the human body to support a variety of biological responses. Tyrosinemia, Phenylketonuria, homocystinuria, non-ketotic,hyperglycinemia, and maple syrup urine illness are among the conditions that disrupt amino acid metabolism. These autosomal recessive conditions can be identified by examining the levels of amino acids in bodily fluids.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17479
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rise in the prevalence of diseases related to the metabolism of amino acids, including citrullinemia, phenylketonuria, and maple syrup urine illness high cost of medicines, increased research and development on remedies for abnormalities of amino acid metabolism. Such factors drive market growth.
Rise in healthcare expenditure provides amino acid metabolism disorders treatment opportunities for the market.
The increased price of amino acid supplements, ignorance about diseases of amino acid metabolism, and related side effects of phenylketonuria injections. Thus, these factors hamper market expansion.
COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on the Market Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on pharmaceutical companies, which affected the treatment of problems with amino acids. This was brought on by the fall in demand for therapies for abnormalities of amino acid metabolism across several industries, including the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The government's substantial involvement in disease prevention efforts was the main reason for the interruptions it experienced.
Regional Analysis
North America had the largest market share for amino acid metabolism disorders therapy in 2021 and is anticipated to keep that position during the projected period. This is due to the rising demand for therapies for amino acid metabolism disorders, sapropterin, and Kuvan, Additionally, the developed healthcare system and accessibility of therapies fuels the market growth in this region. Disorders of amino acid metabolism are inherited metabolic conditions. When parents pass on to their offspring the faulty genes that cause these ailments, hereditary disorders are the result. The defective gene is typically carried by both parents of the affected kid in inherited metabolic diseases. Treatment of these disorders is accomplished with dietary restriction of the offending amino acid(s) and sometimes medication. Urea cycle disorders will require treatment with low-protein diets and medications to prevent hyperammonemia and remove toxic compounds.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global amino acid metabolism disorders market are:
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Pfizer Inc.
Recordati S.p.A.
Sanofi
Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co.
AMINO GmbH
Civentichem LLC, Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Analysis
The global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market segmentation focuses on Indication, Product, Distribution Cchannel, and Region.
Segmentation Based on Indication
Homocystinuria
Argininosuccinic aciduria
Phenylketonuria
Maple syrup urine disease
Citrullinemia
Segmentation Based on Product
Arginine
Thiamine
Folic Acid
Betaine
Vitamin B6 and B12
Sapropterin
Others
Segmentation Based on Distribution Cchannel
Online Providers
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
Prescription type
Prescription drug
OTC drug
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report )
Segmentation Based on Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan, South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Brazil
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Global Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry Overview
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market Competition, by Players
Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions
Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application
Chapter 8: Global Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry Segment by Type
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market Size Forecast (2023-203).
Continue....
Reasons to Buy This Report
(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.
(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2031. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.
(C) The research includes segmentation of the Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.
(D) Analysis of the Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.
(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.
(F) The study helps evaluate Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443492839/2796/2023-11-15T01:40:11
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107425622