Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Growth Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market revenue was valued at US$ 631.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 962.8 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The amino acid metabolism is an important process that takes place in the human body to support a variety of biological responses. Tyrosinemia, Phenylketonuria, homocystinuria, non-ketotic,hyperglycinemia, and maple syrup urine illness are among the conditions that disrupt amino acid metabolism. These autosomal recessive conditions can be identified by examining the levels of amino acids in bodily fluids.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rise in the prevalence of diseases related to the metabolism of amino acids, including citrullinemia, phenylketonuria, and maple syrup urine illness high cost of medicines, increased research and development on remedies for abnormalities of amino acid metabolism. Such factors drive market growth.

Rise in healthcare expenditure provides amino acid metabolism disorders treatment opportunities for the market.

The increased price of amino acid supplements, ignorance about diseases of amino acid metabolism, and related side effects of phenylketonuria injections. Thus, these factors hamper market expansion.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on pharmaceutical companies, which affected the treatment of problems with amino acids. This was brought on by the fall in demand for therapies for abnormalities of amino acid metabolism across several industries, including the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The government's substantial involvement in disease prevention efforts was the main reason for the interruptions it experienced.

Regional Analysis

North America had the largest market share for amino acid metabolism disorders therapy in 2021 and is anticipated to keep that position during the projected period. This is due to the rising demand for therapies for amino acid metabolism disorders, sapropterin, and Kuvan, Additionally, the developed healthcare system and accessibility of therapies fuels the market growth in this region. Disorders of amino acid metabolism are inherited metabolic conditions. When parents pass on to their offspring the faulty genes that cause these ailments, hereditary disorders are the result. The defective gene is typically carried by both parents of the affected kid in inherited metabolic diseases. Treatment of these disorders is accomplished with dietary restriction of the offending amino acid(s) and sometimes medication. Urea cycle disorders will require treatment with low-protein diets and medications to prevent hyperammonemia and remove toxic compounds.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global amino acid metabolism disorders market are:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Recordati S.p.A.

Sanofi

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co.

AMINO GmbH

Civentichem LLC, Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Analysis

The global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market segmentation focuses on Indication, Product, Distribution Cchannel, and Region.

Segmentation Based on Indication

Homocystinuria

Argininosuccinic aciduria

Phenylketonuria

Maple syrup urine disease

Citrullinemia

Segmentation Based on Product

Arginine

Thiamine

Folic Acid

Betaine

Vitamin B6 and B12

Sapropterin

Others

Segmentation Based on Distribution Cchannel

Online Providers

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Prescription type

Prescription drug

OTC drug

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

