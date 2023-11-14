Over 1,000 Healthcare Providers To Attend QCS International Gastrointestinal Cancer Congress

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) will host the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 from December 1 to 2 with the participation of over 1,000 healthcare providers academics and researchers from around the world.

QCS founder and chairman HE Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jabr al-Thani and vice chairman Dr Abdul-Azim Abdul-Wahab Hussein who shared details of the congress at a press conference Tuesday, also cautioned that the incidence rate in gastrointestinal cancers in Qatar is likely to increase significantly by 2030.

Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the conference will be held at Ritz-Carlton, Doha, with the participation of health care providers, researchers, academics and specialists in the field of gastrointestinal cancers worldwide.

Sheikh Khalid said: "The importance of the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers comes from the fact that this type of cancer represents a significant burden globally, both in terms of incidence and mortality. Gastrointestinal cancers account for one in four cancer cases and one in three cancer deaths globally.”

“The Qatar National Cancer Registry at the Ministry of Public Health predicts an increase in the disease. The incidence rate in gastrointestinal cancers is projected to increase from roughly 18 per 100,000 right now to 34 per 100,000 by 2030,” he added.

Dr Hussein explained: "Gastrointestinal cancers encompass a wide range of malignancies, including cancers of the esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, small intestine, colon, among other organs. Yet, the burden they pose is matched by the opportunity they present-a chance to radically transform the lives of millions through medical breakthroughs, innovative research, and collaborative care.”

He noted that the conference is a global platform that brings together an elite group of specialists and experts in various fields related to gastrointestinal cancers from several countries, including the US, Austria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan. Qatar is represented by the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and the Primary Health Care Corporation among other organisations.

Sheikh Khalid said that the conference will include two-panel discussions, the first concerned with raising community awareness about preventing gastrointestinal cancers.

“There will be a medical exhibition in cooperation with health authorities to provide free consultation services to the public. The second session is concerned with people living with cancer and their families to talk about the importance of food and other aspects during the treatment and recovery period by hosting an elite group of specialists in this field.”

In 2020, colorectal cancers ranked second in cancer incidence in the country. Amongst the Qatari population registered in the Qatar National Cancer Registry, there were 635 cases diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Of these, 28% have died and 72% have survived.

