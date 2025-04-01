Pre-Event Experiences Across Qatar Ahead Of Qatar Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the Qatar MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2025, Lusail International Circuit is revving up the excitement by bringing the world of MotoGP closer to fans through a series of thrilling pre-event experiences at various locations across Qatar.

Fans of all ages can immerse themselves in the action with MotoGP simulators and interactive games, offering a taste of the adrenaline-fueled racing action. These engaging pre-event activations will take place at:

Old Doha Port (until April 13)

. During Ramadan: 1:00 PM – 1:00 AM

. Post Ramadan: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Place Vendôme (until April 13)

. During Ramadan: 1:00 PM – 1:00 AM

. Post Ramadan: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Doha Festival City (until April 13)

. During Ramadan: 1:00 PM – 1:00 AM

. Post Ramadan: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM



Visitors can test their racing skills and reflexes through two exciting experiences:

Arcade and PlayStation: Step into the world of MotoGPTM through our exciting gaming setups. Experience the thrill of racing as you take control of legendary MotoGP bikes and compete on iconic tracks. Immerse yourself in the ultimate MotoGP racing experience.

Hands and Eyes Game: This unique reaction-time challenge tests participants' reflexes against those of professional racing drivers, demonstrating the split-second decision-making required in racing.

Special weekend competitions will allow participants the chance to win exclusive prizes and demonstrate their racing prowess.

Additionally, dedicated kids' activities will ensure a fun-filled experience for the whole family.

These pre-event activations set the stage for the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2025, taking place on April 11-13, 2025, at LIC. Tickets are available at a basic fare of QAR 200 with discounts of up to 60% off for senior citizens as well as 50% off for students.

For more information about the pre-event activities and ticket sales, please visit the circuit's website or follow us on social media channels.