Rayonier Provides Grants To 35 Nonprofit Organizations In Washington

(MENAFN- 3BL) WILDLIGHT, Fla., November 14, 2023 /3BL/ - Rayonier announced the award of $74,380 to 35 local nonprofit organizations serving communities across Washington. The company hosted their annual special awards breakfasts in Aberdeen and Forks to honor and celebrate the recipients.

The Rayonier Community fund supports a range of community needs, including civic, cultural, educational, environmental, natural resources, and health and human services programs.

“Our success is inextricably linked to the success of these organizations,” said Mike Mackelwich, Rayonier's director of operations for the Pacific Resource Unit.“The work they do is vital to the health and well-being of our communities, and it's a privilege for Rayonier to be able to contribute to their causes.”

Clallam County Commissioner Randy Johnson, District 2, and Commissioner Mike French, District 3, joined the awards breakfast in Forks. Also in attendance were Forks City Attorney and Planner Rod Fleck, Deputy Sean Hoban of the Clallam County Sheriff's office and District Chief Bill Paul of the Clallam County Fire Department.

Present at the awards breakfast in Aberdeen were Rep. Jim Walsh, District 19, and Eric Baker, Kitsap County's acting county administrator.

“It was so encouraging to see Rayonier support local organizations that do great things on the Harbor,” said Rep. Jim Walsh, District 19.“This is the way it should be: a good corporate citizen helping make communities and peoples' lives better; we all need more of this.”

Grant recipients who attended this year's breakfasts were also asked to contribute nonperishable items for the Forks Community Food Bank and gifts for local toy drives presented to the Hoquiam Association for Kids.

The following organizations received support through the Rayonier Community Fund this year:

Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation

American Red Cross, Forks

American Red Cross, Grays Harbor

American Red Cross, Kitsap County

Appelo Archives Center

Camp Victory for Children

Chimacum Backpacks for Kids

City of Aberdeen (Park n Play)

City of Hoquiam (Historical Landmark Preservation)

Coastal Harvest

Concerned Citizens

Dispute Resolution Center of Grays Harbor & Pacific County

Family Promise of Grays Harbor

Forks Community Food Bank

Friends of Highland Park and Parks of Cosmopolis

Grays Harbor College Foundation

Grays Harbor Youth Works

Habitat for Humanity of Grays Harbor

Harmony Hill Healing Retreat

Hoquiam Association for Kids

Martha & Mary Lutheran Services

NatureBridge

North Kitsap Fishline Food Bank

North Olympic Peninsula Railroaders

Pacific Education Institute

Polson Park & Museum Historical Society

Port Gamble S'Klallam Foundation

South Kitsap School District

The Caring Place of West Clallam County

The Salvation Army of Grays Harbor

United Way of Clallam County

United Way of Grays Harbor

United Way of Kitsap County

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County

YMCA of Grays Harbor

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge“the way it's always been done.” Get to know us at