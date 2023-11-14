Rheinmetall To Supply 25 Leopard 1A5 Tanks To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is preparing to supply 25 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was published on the company's website , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Ukrainian government has awarded Rheinmetall a contract for Leopard 1 systems, including 25 main battle tanks Leopard 1A5, five armoured recovery vehicles (Bergepanzer 2) and two driver training tanks,” the report states.

According to the company, this order is financed by Germany and worth a figure in the upper-two-digit million-euro range. The package also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services. Delivery is due to take place in 2024.

The Leopard 1 systems are currently being overhauled and readied for use at Rheinmetall's plants in Unterlüß and Kassel.

Rheinmetall emphasized that the company continues to support Ukraine with a steady flow of tactical vehicles.

In particular, the Group has previously been tasked with supplying a total of 80 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Most of them already in-country, where they have proved themselves on the battlefield. Another 20 Marder IFVs are ready to be supplied as soon as the company receives an order to this effect.

In late 2023 and early 2024, Ukraine will also receive five Caracal airmobile-capable vehicles.

On behalf of the Dutch and Danish governments, next year Rheinmetall will be supplying Ukraine with fourteen Leopard 2A4 tanks.

In addition to vehicles, the company is aiding the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ammunition, drones, medical facilities, etc.