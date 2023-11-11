Kuwait Amir's Rep. Thanks Saudi King For Warm Reception

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of thanks to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Mishal expressed great thanks and appreciation to the King for the warm reception and hospitality he and his accompanying delegation felt that stress deep-rooted, long, historic relations between the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal added in the cable that Saudi Arabia's hosting of successful great international summits and conferences shows the Kingdom's outstanding status on international and regional levels in light of very complicated challenges facing the region and the whole world.

The Crown Prince expressed his hope that the resolutions and recommendations issued by this summit could achieve the desired goals to enhance cooperation among participating countries, and unify views on international issues of common concern in a way that ensure a better future and achieve aspirations of "our people".

His Highness Sheikh Mishal wished everlasting well-being and every success to King Salman, and further prosperity and progress to the Kingdom. (end)

hm









MENAFN11112023000071011013ID1107411764