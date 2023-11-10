Türkiye's Most Extensive Health Aid For Gaza On Its Way: Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – A ship carrying the largest health aid that Türkiye has ever sent to the Gaza Strip, set off yesterday, Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, announced.

A dry cargo ship, carrying 51 containers of medical supplies and generators, and 20 fully equipped ambulances, left the port of Alsancak in the western province of Izmir, Koca said, on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“The aid, organised under the coordination of our Presidency, is expected to arrive at Egypt's Al-Arish port today,” Koca noted.

The minister said, the 500 tonnes of aid supplies included field hospitals, with operating theatres and intensive care units, as well as, medications and medical consumables, to be used in these hospitals.

Koca said, the field hospitals and ambulances in question, would be deployed in Gaza or at points closest to the Egypt-Gaza border, adding that, necessary coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Health is ongoing on that matter.

Türkiye has previously sent eight cargo planes consisting of health supplies to Gaza, the minister said.– NNN-XINHUA

