World Films Take Center Stage In Qatar Cinemas This November

Doha, Qatar: This November, cinema screens across Qatar turn into a gate to world cultures, showcasing an array of movies that promise to transport audiences from the familiar comforts of their theater seats to the far-flung corners of imagination and storytelling.

Qatar's selection features a linguistic and cinematic feast, catering to an international palette with offerings in Arabic, Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and more.

From gripping adventures and heart-racing horrors to laugh-out-loud comedies and adrenaline-pumping action flicks, there's a story for every movie lover.

Here's a glimpse into the collection of movies hitting the screens this month:

The Marvels (Action)

Release date: November 9, 2023

Language: English

When cosmic energies intertwine, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau join forces in an interstellar battle to save the universe.

The Snow Queen And The Princess (Animation)

Release date: November 9, 2023

Language: English

A tranquil town's peace is shattered by frosty spirits, leading Kai, Gerda, and a young wizardess on an enchanted journey to restore warmth and harmony.

On Fire (Drama)

Release date: November 9, 2023

Language: English

A family's survival tale set against the backdrop of a raging California wildfire, portraying a desperate escape from nature's untamed fury.

Jigarthanda Double X (Action)

Release date: November 10, 2023

Language: Indian language – Tamil

A gangster's unexpected journey into filmmaking leads to thrilling escapades and unforeseen adventures, blurring the lines between reality and cinema.

Vela (Action)

Release date: November 10, 2023

Language: Indian language – Malayalam

A young police officer's life spirals into chaos after a suspension, challenging him to navigate a complex web of injustice and personal dilemmas.

Japan (Action)

Release date: November 10, 2023

Language: Indian language – Malayalam

When a high-profile robbery strikes, the pursuit of the elusive 'Japan' takes the police on an action-packed journey through his life's comedy, emotion, and action.

Bandra (Action)

Release date: November 10, 2023

Language: Indian language – Malayalam

The mystery of a Bollywood tragedy becomes a window into a man's enigmatic past, where film and reality collide in unexpected ways.

The Hunger Games (Action)

Release date: November 16, 2023

Language: English

The origin story of Coriolanus Snow unfolds, revealing the pivotal moments that define his future as he mentors a tribute who changes the course of Panem's history.

Camp Hide Out (Comedy)

Release date: November 16, 2023

Language: English

A teen on the run and a stolen object set the scene for an uproarious summer camp showdown, where friendship and courage face the ultimate test.

The Ghost Within (Horror)

Release date: November 23, 2023

Language: English

A woman's search for her sister's mysterious past leads her down a haunting path, where memory and ghostly encounters intertwine with chilling consequences.

Napoleon (Action)

Release date: November 23, 2023

Language: English

Delve into the tumultuous life of Napoleon Bonaparte, exploring his rise to power and the passionate, yet stormy relationship with his beloved Josephine.



Below is the list of movies that have been in cinemas for the past week:

Deep Fear (Horror)

Release date: November 2, 2023

Language: English

An accomplished round-the-world yachtswoman, Madalina Ghenea stars as Naomi, sets out on a solo trip to meet her boyfriend, Jackson -- played by Ed Westwick -- in Grenada. Her tranquil three-day sail turns into a chilling tale of survival when a storm forces her off the plotted course into an underwater confrontation with nature's deadliest predators.

King Of Killers (Action)

Release date: November 2, 2023

Language: English

An ex-hitman Marcus Garan embarks on a dangerous mission across Tokyo to confront a legendary assassin and a gathering of lethal adversaries.

Keedaa Cola (Crime)

Release date: November 2

Language: Indian language - Telugu

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Brahmanandam and Hari Kanth feature in this movie where a group of misfits engage in a bizarre scheme to blackmail a beverage company, leading to a comical confrontation.

Deliver Us (Horror)

Release date: November 2, 2023

Language: English

When a nun's pregnancy sparks divine speculations, a dark and ancient prophecy emerges.

Garudan (Crime)

Release date: November 2, 2023

Language: Indian language - Malayalam

A relentless crime drama where the search for justice leads to a confrontation with a man fighting against an unjust accusation

Pulimada (Thriller)

Release date: November 2, 2023

Language: Indian language - Malayalam

A village's serenity is shattered by a man-eating tiger, and a wedding revelation leads to a vendetta that blends with the hunt for the beast.

El Khamees elly gai (Comedy)

Release date: October 26, 2023

Language: Arabic

A haunted palace and a cursed couple set the stage for a series of comical hauntings and real estate disasters.