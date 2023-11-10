United Kingdom To Stand With Ukraine Until Its Victory PM Sunak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak has assured Ukraine that the British people will be supporting Ukrainians until they are victorious.

The relevant statement was made by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak in his article for Ukrainska Pravda , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are working with our allies and partners to deliver the support you need to keep up the pressure on Putin's forces. [...] My message to Ukraine today is the same as what I told those soldiers: we will be with you until you are victorious,” Sunak wrote.

In his words, this weekend the British people will stand together in silence to remember the courage and sacrifice of those who have fought and died for them in the World Wars and other conflicts.

“In an echo of that ceremony, Ukrainian troops training in the UK hold a minute of silence at 9 am every day to remember the ongoing sacrifice of their countrymen and women. We remember the fallen out of the deepest respect, but also to renew our determination that the values and freedoms they fought for will prevail,” Sunak added.

According to him, together with the allies, the United Kingdom will support Ukraine“to realise its destiny as a secure, thriving European democracy”.

A reminder that, in a phone call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak discussed further defense cooperation , including strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with missiles and anti-drone capabilities.

Photo: Getty Images