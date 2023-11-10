Ios 17.2 Update: Apple To Bring New Feature To Iphone 15 Pro Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The US-based tech giant Apple has now started rolling out.

Users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may now capture Spatial Video, which can be seen in the Photos app on the future Apple Vision Pro headset, thanks to a new feature included in the second beta of iOS 17.2.

According to MacRumors, one may activate spatial video recording by opening the Settings app, selecting the Camera section, choosing Formats, and turning on "Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro."

For optimal performance, Apple suggests holding the iPhone steadily in landscape position when capturing spatial video. A minute of spatial video requires 130MB of storage space and is captured at 30 frames per second in 1080p.

Viewing spatial films captured with an iPhone 15 Pro on an iPhone seems like watching regular videos. The "Spatial" designation on spatial videos denotes that the Vision Pro can see them in three dimensions.

By default, Spatial Videos are not displayed full screen on the Vision Pro headset. If you expand the video, Apple warns that the video“has excess motion” and“could cause discomfort.”

As per Macrumors, the Journal app-which allows users to log their daily activities and thoughts-is the most significant addition to iOS 17.2. Apple offers subject ideas based on the music you listen to, the locations you travel, and the people you see in addition to allowing you to write about your daily life.

Journal entries support pictures, voice recordings, and location information, with the app organized by entry date.

By launching the Settings app, selecting the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and flipping on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta, registered developers can choose to participate in the betas. To download and install the beta, one must have an Apple ID linked to a developer account, according to MacRumors. In related news, Apple has made available to developers the second beta of the impending iPadOS 17.2 upgrade for testing.

