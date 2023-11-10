PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK Launches Innovative Floating Structures For The Maritime Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sidoarjo, Indonesia - PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK, a renowned name in the field of marine engineering, is thrilled to introduce its diverse range of cutting-edge floating structures, tailored to cater to the unique needs of the maritime industry. With over a decade of experience, the company has consistently delivered top-notch solutions for various floating projects, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the industry.



Founded in 2011, PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK has been at the forefront of creating floating structures that are not only innovative but also of the highest quality. The company's commitment to excellence has resulted in the development of products that are instrumental in various aquatic ventures. They take pride in offering two primary product lines, the Modular Float System and Aluminum Marina.

The Modular Float System, a cornerstone of PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK's portfolio is engineered to provide a versatile and durable solution for floating objects. This system has played a crucial role in the construction of "dermaga apung" (floating docks), "kubus apung " (Modular Float System), "pelampung plastik" (pipe floater), "rumah apung" (floating houses), "kolam renang apung" (floating swimming pools), "keramba jaring apung" (floating fish cages), and many other buoyant structures. Its adaptability and sturdiness have made it the preferred choice for clients seeking reliable solutions for their aquatic projects.

ANUGERAH ATLANTIK's specialization in dermaga apung has made them a go-to source for floating dock systems. Their expertise and experience in designing, manufacturing, and installing these structures ensure that clients receive top-notch products that are not only functional but also built to last. These floating docks serve various purposes, from recreational and leisure applications to commercial and industrial needs.

Moreover, the company is a trusted supplier of kubus apung and pelampung plastik . The Modular Float System has been a game-changer for projects requiring floating cubes and pipe floaters. Its adaptability and durability make it the perfect solution for customers in search of buoyant support for diverse applications.

ANUGERAH ATLANTIK's spokesperson, expressed the importance of their products in the maritime industry, saying, "Our innovative floating structures are pivotal in enabling various industries to harness the potential of aquatic environments. They not only provide practical solutions but also contribute to environmental sustainability. We take great pride in our professional team and the strict quality control processes we employ to manufacture these products. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and we will continue to set the industry standard."ANUGERAH ATLANTIK is dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative, and reliable solutions for floating structures, meeting the diverse needs of its clientele. They offer custom-tailored products and services that cater to both recreational and commercial applications, solidifying their reputation as a leader in the field of marine engineering.

About PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK

ANUGERAH ATLANTIK is a prominent name in the field of marine engineering, specializing in the design and manufacturing of innovative floating structures. With a decade of experience, the company offers high-quality solutions for a wide range of aquatic projects. Their commitment to excellence, professional team, and strict quality control processes ensure that clients receive reliable and durable products, making PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK a trusted partner in the maritime industry.

For more information about PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK and their wide range of floating structures, please visit .





Company Contact Information

Office :



ANUGERAH ATLANTIK

Ruko Valencia Blok AC no. 08

Kelurahan Gemurung Kecamatan Gedangan Sidoarjo 61254

0853-3102-0515



Warehouse:



Pergudangan Safe n Lock

Blok U-3070

JI. Lingkar Timur KM 5.5

Buduran Sidoarjo

Company :-PT. ANUGERAH ATLANTIK

User :- support

Email :

Url :-