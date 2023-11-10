Awareness Campaign About Azerbaijan's Victory Day & State Flag Day Held In USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An awareness campaign dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day on
November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9 was held in New York
City, USA, Azernews reports, citing local media
outlets.
The project was organized by the Azerbaijan-American Youth
Federation and supported by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to
the UN.
"November 8 is the Victory Day of Azerbaijan!" slogan was
displayed on huge monitors in Times Square, which is considered a
symbol of New York and is visited by thousands of tourists every
day.
At the same time, the illuminated sign shows a map marking the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and a symbol of the memory of
the heroic martyrs of the second Garabagh War - the pearl of
Garabagh, the nightingale.
The awareness campaign about Azerbaijan attracted the attention
of local and foreign tourists who visited the square. They watched
the action with interest.
The action lasted from 19:00 to 22:00 in the evening New York
time.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107405208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.