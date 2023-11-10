Awareness Campaign About Azerbaijan's Victory Day & State Flag Day Held In USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An awareness campaign dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day on November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9 was held in New York City, USA, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

The project was organized by the Azerbaijan-American Youth Federation and supported by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN.

"November 8 is the Victory Day of Azerbaijan!" slogan was displayed on huge monitors in Times Square, which is considered a symbol of New York and is visited by thousands of tourists every day.

At the same time, the illuminated sign shows a map marking the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and a symbol of the memory of the heroic martyrs of the second Garabagh War - the pearl of Garabagh, the nightingale.

The awareness campaign about Azerbaijan attracted the attention of local and foreign tourists who visited the square. They watched the action with interest.

The action lasted from 19:00 to 22:00 in the evening New York time.