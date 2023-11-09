Two Russian EW Systems Smashed By Ukrainian Defenders In Northern Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have crushed two Russian Borisoglebsk-2 multi-functional electronic warfare (EW) systems in the northern direction.

The relevant statement was made by the North Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy has had a bad day. In the morning, Russians lost the Borisoglebsk-2 RB-301B electronic warfare system. Shortly afterwards, the pilots of the 58th Motorized Brigade launched a punitive strike from the air, having destroyed another object of that kind,” the report states.

The Borisoglebsk-2 EW system is designed to jam satellite communication systems and radio navigation systems. According to some estimates, its cost is about $200 million.

