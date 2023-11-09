Two Russian EW Systems Smashed By Ukrainian Defenders In Northern Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have crushed two Russian Borisoglebsk-2 multi-functional electronic warfare (EW) systems in the northern direction.
The relevant statement was made by the North Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy has had a bad day. In the morning, Russians lost the Borisoglebsk-2 RB-301B electronic warfare system. Shortly afterwards, the pilots of the 58th Motorized Brigade launched a punitive strike from the air, having destroyed another object of that kind,” the report states.
The Borisoglebsk-2 EW system is designed to jam satellite communication systems and radio navigation systems. According to some estimates, its cost is about $200 million.
A reminder that, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed Russia's advanced air defense system , S-300V4, in the Tavria direction.
