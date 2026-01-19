When Storm Fought Cyclops For Control Of The X-Men

Image source: Amazon

X-Men comic books in the 1980s were another vibe, as the kids say. They were part sci-fi, part superheroics, part social issues, part horror, and a whole lot of soap opera. Each X-Man character had their own agenda, and they rarely got along. Wolverine was the surly amnesiac assassin. Nightcrawler was the mutant with blue skin, looked like a demon, and was a devout Catholic. Cyclops was a moralist boy scout who followed rules to the letter. Storm was gentle, savage when fighting, and a team player. Then came the time Storm fought Cyclops for X-Men leadership.

When Storm Fought Cyclops

Storm fought Cyclops in the Danger Room in the story“Duel” in 1986's X-Men #201. It is an iconic story. This issue features the first appearance of Cable as a baby. The story was also about the fracturing of the X-Men and a desperate battle for leadership. Storm would stop being a side character, a follower, and become an X-Men leader for the first time.

To better explain why Storm fought Cyclops and the aftermath, I need to explain how and why this event happened.

The Dark Phoenix Saga

At the end of the Dark Phoenix Saga, Jean Grey is dead, and Cyclops is distraught. Jean's mind and body were taken over by an alien force with the power of a God. To protect the world and to stop herself from being possessed by the entity, Jean sacrifices herself. Cyclops retires from the X-Men. He finds out that his human parents are really space adventurers and his mother died in space, adding to his confusion and grief.

Distraught, Cyclop relocates to Alaska. There, he meets Madelyne Pryor, a woman who eerily looks just like Jean. Scott and Madelyne get married and have a child, Nathan. Nathan will grow up to become Cable.

“Duel”

Professor X has left Earth for the stars. He left the X-Men's former deadly enemy, Magneto, in charge as leader and headmaster. Even though Cyclops voluntarily left the X-Men, he now decides he knows what's best for the team. His new wife, Madelyne, does not like it and begs him to stay with her and Nathan.

Additionally, Storm decides that Cyclops cannot just walk back into the role of X-Men leader so easily. She is more progressive now. Most of us think of Storm as a beautiful African woman with white hair who wears a sultry costume. However, Storm was now rocking a punk mohawk, black leather, and a more in-your-face attitude.

Storm suggests she and Cyclops fight hand-to-hand in the Danger Room. The winner leads the X-Men. Storm had recently lost her powers. So, Cyclops agrees to hold back the full power of his optic blasts during the duel. Whoever knocks the other to the floor first wins.

Storm fought Cyclops in the Danger Room while all of the X-Men, as well as Madylene and Nathan, looked on. Storm fought Cyclops in a facsimilie of a deserted warehouse. They hid from each other and fought fiercely in sneak attacks. Storm yanked Cyclops cowl, which risked his visor coming off.

Cyclops cannot control his optic blast without his visor. Storm knocks him down. Storm fought Cyclops and won. However, we learn later that Madelyne, a clone of Jean Grey, uses her powers to make Cyclops lose at a crucial moment.

X-Men #201

I highly recommend that you invest in X-Men #201 from 1986. It is the first appearance of Cable as a baby. This issue also marks the first time Storm became an X-Men leader, and not just a team member. It may not sound like a big deal now, but until then, either Prof. X or Cyclops could be an X-Men leader. Technically, Magneto, their deadliest enemy, could lead the X-Men besides Cyclops, but not another X-Man.

A copy of this comic with CGC of 9.8 is easily worth $100. It's a great first-time collectible comic for new investors.

You can also buy a digital copy on Kindle for $1.99.

