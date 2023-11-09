Quantminds International 2023 Comes To London

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Leading industry academics, practitioners, and engineers, will gather at the

QuantMinds International

2023

conference in London from November 13-16, 2023. They will discuss and share in-depth insights into the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies in quant finance for better scope in their future endeavours. Over 500 industry practitioners and academics, 110+ asset managers, and 8 out of the 10 top banks of Europe are expected to grace the event.

On the opening day of the summit on November 13, 2023, numerous workshops and interactive sessions will be held as follows...

Read More>>

To know more, please visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN