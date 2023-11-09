Quantminds International 2023 Comes To London

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Leading industry academics, practitioners, and engineers, will gather at the
QuantMinds International
2023
conference in London from November 13-16, 2023. They will discuss and share in-depth insights into the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies in quant finance for better scope in their future endeavours. Over 500 industry practitioners and academics, 110+ asset managers, and 8 out of the 10 top banks of Europe are expected to grace the event.
On the opening day of the summit on November 13, 2023, numerous workshops and interactive sessions will be held as follows...
To know more, please visit
.
