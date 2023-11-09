Who Was Kalabhavan Haneef, The Malayalam Actor Who Made Movie-Goers Laugh For 30 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kalabhavan Haneef was a popular actor and mimicry artist in Malayalam cinema. The actor passed away on Thursday (Nov 9) due to a lung infection. The cremation will be held tomorrow at Mattancherry. The untimely demise of the actor has left a void in the Malayalam film industry.



Career:

Haneef began his mimicry throughout his schooling and went on to pursue a career in both sales and mimicry. After that, the talented actor joined the Cochin Kalabhavan. He was well-known for being a part of the center's mimicry group. His debut film was Cheppukilukkana Changathi in 1990. He later acted in more than hundreds of titles. Hanif's character, who appeared as a groom in the super hit film Ee Parakkum Thalika starring Dileep in the lead role is still active in social media memes. Haneef has already acted in more than 150 films. He was last seen in Jaladhara Pump Set starring Urvashi and Indrans.



Comic shows:



Haneef has also been a part of shows like Abi's Corner, Comediyum Mimicsum Pinne Njanum, Manassiloru Mazhavillu, Tilana Tilana, etc.

Films:

His popular films include Cheppukilukkana Changathi, Sandesham, Godfather, Mimics Action 500, Manikya Chempazhuka, Vismayam, Pandippada, Pachakuthira, Chotta Mumbai, Kerala Police, Chattambinadu, Ustad Hotel, Sound Thoma, Drishyam, Pathemari, Amar Akbar Anthony, Paavada, Oruthee among many others.

Last Facebook post:



Haneef's last Facebook post was a birthday wish to Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on November 7.

