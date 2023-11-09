Rostov Sentences Ukrainian Marine Who Defended Mariupol To 19 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian military court in Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Cherednyk, who was captured in Mariupol in the spring of 2022, to 19 years in a maximum security colony.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda's project 'Caucasus', Ukrinform reported.

The court sentenced the former Ukrainian soldier to a longer term than the prosecutor's office had proposed - 17 years in prison. The court's decision has not yet come into force, and the defense intends to appeal it.

Anton Cherednyk remains in a detention center in Rostov-on-Don, independent lawyers do not have access to him, and the Ukrainian prisoner's interests are represented by an appointed lawyer.

According to the Ukrainian media, Cherednyk served in the Ukrainian Marines and was taken prisoner during the battle for Mariupol.

Movement of large column of enemy vehicles throughtowards Berdyansk spotted

As reported, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don is also considering a case against 24 former alleged members of the Azov unit. The case involves both participants of the defense of Azovstal in Mariupol and those who served in the unit several years before the full-scale Russian invasion.