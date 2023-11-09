Punjab: Ahead Of Diwali, Moga Seizes Over 1,600 Suspected 'Adulterated' Sweets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Punjab, the Moga health department seized 1,647 kilograms of suspected adulterated sweets and food items on Tuesday, according to a report published by Hindustan Times. This came ahead of the Hindu festival 'Diwali'.

The officials informed that these suspected adulterated food products were brought to Moga from Jodhpur and Abohar for further processing, the report said.

Moga civil surgeon Dr. Rajesh Attri reached the Lakshmi Patisa factory at 7.30 am on Tuesday after getting the information about the adulterated sweets.

During the raids, the team recovered 1,392 kg of suspected adulterated milk cake and 255 kg of khoya barfi from the factory in Moga, HT reported.

The official further stated that samples of suspected adulterated sweets and food items have been taken to the laboratory for quality check. An appropriate action will be taken against the owner, said Food Safety Inspector Yogesh Goyal.

Following this, all Moga residents have been urged by the Civil Surgeon to consider quality when purchasing candies and other food items during the festive season should notify the Food Safety Team or the Health Department directly right away if they have any suspicions of adulteration, the official said, appealing to the store owners to stop using the public's health as a pawn in their business November 4, the Gujarat State Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) also seized 567 liters of adulterated ghee (clarified butter) and 3,849 kg sweets collectively worth ₹9.29 lakh after raiding two manufacturing units in Banaskantha district adulterated ghee worth ₹2.49 lakh was seized from the premises of a food products firm in Deesa town, sweets worth ₹6.80 lakh, made from adulterated 'mawa' (condensed milk), were recovered from the premises of a dairy products unit in Palanpur town, as per PTI reports.

\"To monitor the movement of officials in the area, the owner of the food products unit had installed CCTV cameras 500 meters away from the premises,\" said FDCA commissioner, HG Koshia department stated that dairy products unit owner Kailash Khandelwal was preparing sweets using adulterated mawa made of milk powder and vegetable oils.

