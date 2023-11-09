Failed US Diplomacy Gives Israel A Free Vengeful Hand

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel has served notice that it will seek to kill Hamas operatives not only in the Gaza Strip but also beyond the borders of Israel and the West Bank, the latest threat of a coming wider regional conflict. The official comment specified Qatar and Turkey as countries that host Hamas officials.

The warning, delivered by an Israeli military spokesman, suggests that should Israel achieve its goal of wiping out Hamas rule and military resources from Gaza it will also pursue its enemies abroad.

“The directive is definitely to kill or capture all the leaders of Hamas. Those who planned, facilitated and executed the murderous October 7 massacre in Israel,” said Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.“All of them are dead men walking. It's only a matter of time inside Gaza and outside of Gaza until these Hamas leaders will either be captured or killed by Israel.”

“All of them will pay a price,” he said, suggesting Israel may mount a kind of global manhunt of Hamas officials even after the military operation in the Gaza Strip is finished.

Such a search-and-kill operation was mounted for almost two decades after the 1972 Munich Olympics, during which the Black September Palestinian terror group abducted and killed 11 Israeli athletes. Outrage and fear among Israelis accompanied the shock of the Munich massacre.

Israeli intelligence agents spent several years hunting down and killing Black September operatives abroad. The October 7, 2023, killings of some 1,300 Israeli civilians by Hamas militants have stirred calls inside Israel for similar retribution.

The IDF pronouncement followed last weekend's string of diplomatic failures by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spent five days barnstorming the region.

The top US diplomat tried to persuade Israel to alter its hardline war tactics and to persuade friendly Arab governments as well as NATO ally Turkey to support American military backing of Israel and accept that the US also wants to protect Palestinian civilians.

Not everybody wanted to meet with Blinken during his Middle East tour. Image: BBC Screengrab

Blinken's entreaties apparently failed to win support. It was an unusual – and likely for Washington – an unsettlingly open display of reduced US influence in the region. The crisis has mired President Joe Biden's foreign policy in a place he didn't expect it to be-the chronically unstable Middle East.