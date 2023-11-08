US Hopes To See Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. US hopes to see
peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, Principal
Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a
briefing, answering a question about the details of the recent
visit of Senior Advisor for the South Caucasus to Baku, Trend
reports.
"When we engage on these issues, what we bring at the forefront
is our desire and hope to see peace between these two countries and
a durable peace in the South Caucasus," he said.
US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations
Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore US support for
advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US Embassy in
Baku told Trend.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29
at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in
Arlington, Virginia.
They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the
President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in
Washington.
The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft
bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional
articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement,
meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues
require further work.
