Burjuman Mall Lights Up For 'Sone Ki Diwali' With Tanishq's Brilliant Touch

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 2:53 PM

The season of joy and light is upon us, and you know what that means - it's Diwali time! While traditional festivities at home are wonderful, why not switch things up this year and embark on an epic Diwali adventure at BurJuman Mall? That's right - we're here to show you how to celebrate Diwali in style, right at the heart of shopping, entertainment, and delicious food.

Lights, Shopping, Action

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a time for families and friends to come together, exchange gifts, and celebrate the victory of light over darkness. BurJuman Mall, nestled in the heart of Dubai, is turning into a Diwali wonderland, complete with mesmerising light displays, colourful decorations, and an array of activities that will transport you to the bustling streets of India during this festive season.

Get ready to dive headfirst into the lively and enchanting spirit of Diwali. BurJuman Mall has gone all out to transport you right to the heart of India's most treasured festival with their spectacular event, 'Sone Ki Diwali,' proudly presented by Tanishq, scheduled to run until November 12.

What's Diwali without some electrifying entertainment? Capture the true essence of the festive season with flaunting decorations in every nook and cranny, bringing the mall to life. Explore themed photo ops in each corner, with the main atrium specially hosting a celebration every day from 2 pm to 10 pm, filled with rangoli art, henna design, Diwali crafts, festive fashion, and so much more.

Shopaholics, This one's for you!

As you embark on your mission to snag the ultimate festive look from all your beloved ethnic brands at BurJuman Mall - think BIBA, Rangriti, Fab India, Shree, Mia by Tanishq, and a bunch of other fantastic ones, don't forget to participate in the mall's 'Spend & Win' promotion.

For every Dh200 spent at the mall (excluding hypermarket and utility spends), get a golden chance to enter a digital raffle as 10 lucky winners will walk away with Dh10,000 worth of vouchers from Tanishq.

Believe it's over? Think again!

BurJuman Mall is taking the celebration beyond its walls and into the heart of the community. 'Diwali on Wheels' will traverse the neighbourhoods of Bur Dubai, Karama, Oud Mehta, and Deira, adorned in festive decor and distributing complimentary Diwali lanterns to illuminate your celebrations.

Make sure to capture these moments and share them on Instagram, tagging @burjuman with #DiwaliatBurJuman, for a chance to win mall shopping vouchers worth Dh100!

The merriment continues with captivating cultural performances and festive entertainment on November 9, 10, and 11, 2023, from 6 pm to 9 pm. So, why not shake things up this Diwali and head to BurJuman Mall for a dazzling Diwali celebration? Let the festivities begin!

For more details and Terms and Conditions, please visit .