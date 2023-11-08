Dubai 2040: A Glimpse Into The Future Of 3D Construction

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As we stand on the cusp of a new era in construction technology, Dubai is poised to embrace 3D construction in a big way. The UAE's visionary decree No. (24) of 2021, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to regulate and promote the use of 3D printing in construction, with a bold goal of constructing 25% of buildings using this innovative technology by 2030.

In the year 2040, Dubai's cityscape will stand as a testament to the incredible transformation brought about by the widespread adoption of 3D printing in construction. What is now a thriving metropolis of architectural marvels will evolve into an even more breath-taking panorama of innovation, sustainability, and unprecedented urban design. As we explore Dubai's cityscape in 2040, we will witness the profound and very real impact of 3D printing on every facet of urban life.

Architectural Marvels: Dubai, known for its penchant for pushing the boundaries of architecture, will continue to be a canvas for iconic structures. However, with 3D printing, these marvels will be realized with unprecedented efficiency. Imagine skyscrapers reaching for the heavens and iconic landmarks coming to life with unparalleled precision. The intricacy of design, once constrained by traditional construction methods, will now know no bounds. Architects and engineers will dream big, and Dubai's skyline will reflect their grand visions. It won't just be about reaching for the sky; it will be about redefining what's possible.

Sustainability: Dubai's commitment to sustainability will be mirrored in its 3D-printed buildings. These structures will go beyond aesthetics and efficiency; they will be designed with a keen eye on environmental impact. Sustainable materials and practices will take center stage. From incorporating recycled materials to harnessing renewable energy sources, 3D-printed buildings will be at the forefront of eco-friendly urban development. The city's commitment to a greener future will extend into every corner of its architectural landscape.

Urban Planning: Dubai's urban planning will undergo a metamorphosis with the advent of 3D printing. The technology's ability to create complex and intricate designs will lead to urban spaces that are not just functional but also aesthetically pleasing. Mixed-use developments will become the norm, seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. Green spaces will flourish, providing a respite from the urban hustle, and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods will thrive. The city's streets will be designed for people, fostering a sense of community and enhancing the overall quality of life.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group

Rapid Construction: 3D printing's most immediate impact will be on construction timelines. In a city that never sleeps, where time is of the essence, the speed of 3D construction will be a game-changer. Dubai's skyline will evolve rapidly, keeping pace with the burgeoning population and diverse business landscape. What would traditionally take years to construct will now materialize in a matter of months. This accelerated development will not only save time and resources but also open up new possibilities for dynamic urban growth.

Innovation Hubs: Dubai's embrace of 3D construction will propel it into the global spotlight as a hub for innovation in the construction industry. The city will attract the brightest minds, innovators, researchers, and businesses eager to be a part of this transformative journey. Collaborations between local and international experts will flourish, leading to breakthroughs in 3D printing technology and its applications. Dubai will be more than a city; it will be a global epicentre of construction innovation, shaping the future of urban living.

To sum up, I see Dubai in 2040, with 3D construction at its core, a city where architectural marvels are realized with precision; sustainability is a guiding principle; urban planning is a blend of creativity and functionality; construction is lightning-fast; and innovation thrives. It's a city that not only meets the demands of the future but sets the standards for others to follow.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group