Controversy Regarding Dior's Replacement of Bella Hadid with Israeli Model

(MENAFN) Luxury fashion house Christian Dior has found itself at the center of a social media storm following reports that American model Bella Hadid, a longtime brand ambassador, has been replaced by Israeli model May Tager in its latest ad campaign. The alleged switch has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media platforms, with calls for a boycott of the renowned fashion brand gaining traction. However, neither Hadid nor the Dior brand has issued an official statement regarding the reported change, raising questions about the accuracy of the claims. This development has spurred intense discussions and a trending hashtag, #BoycottDior, on social media.



Reports of Bella Hadid's replacement emerged in Turkish publication Yeni Safak and an Israeli blog called Fashion Forward. While these reports have yet to be officially confirmed, it has prompted a fervent reaction online. May Tager has been prominently featured in what appears to be the brand's new holiday campaign, as evidenced by posts shared on her Instagram account in recent days.



Bella Hadid made history in 2016 when she became the first Dior brand ambassador of Palestinian descent. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently used her platform to advocate for Palestinian rights. However, her recent silence in the aftermath of the October 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent bombardment of Gaza has raised eyebrows. Hadid took to Instagram on October 26 to reveal that her phone number had been leaked online, resulting in a barrage of daily death threats.



In her first Instagram post following the outbreak of conflict, Hadid expressed her determination not to be silenced, emphasizing the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza, who cannot afford to have their voices stifled. She extended her condolences to Israeli families who lost loved ones on October 7, recognizing the deep pain and generational trauma experienced by both sides.



The reported replacement of Bella Hadid with Israeli model May Tager in Dior's latest ad campaign has ignited a heated debate online. Calls to boycott the fashion brand are gaining momentum, though neither Hadid nor Dior has confirmed the change. The situation highlights the complex intersection of fashion, politics, and advocacy, and underscores the significant impact that public figures like Bella Hadid have on shaping conversations around contentious global issues.



