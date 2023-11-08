President Of Kyrgyzstan Arrives In Tashkent To Participate In ECO Summit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 8. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, accompanied by his spouse, Aigul Japarova, arrived on a visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Japarov and his wife were met at Tashkent International Airport by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Tashkent to participate in the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.