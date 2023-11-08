President Of Kyrgyzstan Arrives In Tashkent To Participate In ECO Summit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 8. President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, accompanied by his spouse, Aigul
Japarova, arrived on a visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
Japarov and his wife were met at Tashkent International Airport
by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other
officials.
Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Tashkent to participate in the 16th
summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
