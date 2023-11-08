Job platforms evolves with AI-powered job matching

(MENAFN) Job platforms have been undergoing a significant transformation, evolving into advanced job matching platforms that leverage member data to provide candidates and recruiters with more control over their search processes. Notably, industry leaders like Indeed and LinkedIn are leading the way in this evolution.



Indeed, a prominent job search platform with a massive global user base, boasts an impressive 350 million monthly visitors. Meanwhile, LinkedIn, recognized as the world's largest professional network, reports that out of its 950 million registered users, a staggering 62 million individuals engage with its career-related pages on a weekly basis. These platforms have established their dominance in the online recruitment market and are now harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to delve into the wealth of user data at their disposal, all in a bid to enhance the job search experience for candidates.



LinkedIn, for example, has harnessed the capabilities of artificial intelligence to gain a deeper understanding of the intent behind each user's search query. According to Hari Srinivasan, the Vice President of Products at LinkedIn, a significant portion of their efforts revolves around what he calls "profile intent data." This essentially involves the platform's proactive efforts to predict the companies or job opportunities that candidates might be interested in, beyond just the ones they are explicitly searching for. Meanwhile, Indeed employs a similar approach, leveraging its members' data to enhance the job matching experience.



Raj Mukherjee, the Executive Vice President for Employers at Indeed, sheds light on their methodology, emphasizing their capability to extract structured information from CVs and job descriptions. Mukherjee points out that job seekers and employers willingly share a wealth of information about their skills and preferences. This information, in turn, provides valuable signals about intentions and behavior. Moreover, Indeed taps into data generated from communication exchanges, including millions of letters and interview requests, further enriching their understanding of user preferences and potential matches.



This shift towards AI-driven job matching represents a pivotal development in the world of online recruitment. By delving into the nuances of user data and employing artificial intelligence to provide personalized job recommendations, platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn are not only streamlining the job search process but also delivering a more tailored and efficient recruitment experience for both job seekers and employers.

