President Ilham Aliyev Viewed Shusha Fortress Walls And Surrounding Area

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the Fortress wall and surrounding
area in the city of Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the
works done here.
The foundation of the city of Shusha was laid by Panah Ali khan
in 1752. The Shusha Fortress has three main gates. Shortly after
the city of Shusha was de-occupied, the restoration works were
carried out in the Shusha Fortress.
