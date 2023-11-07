               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Viewed Shusha Fortress Walls And Surrounding Area


11/7/2023 3:11:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the Fortress wall and surrounding area in the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the works done here.

The foundation of the city of Shusha was laid by Panah Ali khan in 1752. The Shusha Fortress has three main gates. Shortly after the city of Shusha was de-occupied, the restoration works were carried out in the Shusha Fortress.

