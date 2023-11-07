Quantminds International 2023 To Witness A Global Audience

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Join the leading Industry practitioners and experts from all over the globe at the QuantMinds International 2023 at the InterContinental O2, London, November 13-16. The event will host 8 out of the 10 top banks of Europe. The event platform will witness over 500 top industry practitioners and academics with over 110 asset managers. The quant event will also feature the applications of AI and ML technologies in quant.
New players, freshers, and upcoming firms, can avail this important opportunity to learn new practices and insights in quant, namely pricing and volatility, alpha generation, and machine learning, from...
