Blind Bolts Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2032

Global Blind Bolts Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global blind bolts market size was US$ 3,791.9 million in 2021. The global blind bolts market is forecast to grow to US$ 5,751.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A blind bolt is a fastener used to increase strength and performance over time. Blind bolts are made of a steel pin, collar, and sleeve. These are installed from one side of the materials to develop a tight seal that secures the bolt.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing infrastructure and industrial market investments have improved the foundation for the growth of engineering and machines. In addition, growing construction activities are expected to fuel the growth of the global blind bolts market in the coming years.

The market for blind bolts is expanding as a result of the rising demand for tools, bolts, and fasteners in important areas. Further, the expansion of engineering and the mechanical sector is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market.

Growing investments by government bodies in infrastructural development will bolster market growth. On the flip side, fluctuating currency exchange rates may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for blind bolts decreased significantly. The pandemic has affected the engineering and construction industry dramatically, forcing units to cut operations. The end-user industries of blind bolts, such as construction, railways, and aerospace recorded sharp decline in terms of revenue. As a result, it affected the global blind bolts market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific blind bolts market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the contribution of developing economies like China, India, Japan, etc. China is the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region due to growing government spending in infrastructure development.

North America is the second-fastest-growing blind bolts market after Asia-Pacific. The production and advancement in numerous end-use industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and machinery, is the main source of blind bolt demand in North America. Blind bolt demand is rising as a result of the growing aerospace and automotive industries in this region. As a result, the market may witness potential growth in these two regions.

Competitors in the Market

? 3V Fasteners Company Inc.

? ELITE Fasteners, Inc.

? Henry Venables Product Ltd.

? Kwikbolt Limited

? Arconic Corporation

? PCC Fasteners

? Precision Castparts Corp.

? Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

? TriMas Corporation

? BMB Fasteners

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Blind Bolts industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Blind Bolts sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Blind Bolts output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Blind Bolts output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Blind Bolts market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Blind Bolts market.

Market Segmentation

The global blind bolts market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Diameter, Grade, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

? Heavy Duty

? Thin Wall

By Diameter Outlook

? M8

? M10

? M12

? M16

? Others

By Grade Outlook

? Grade 8.8

? Grade --? Grade 316

By Application Outlook

? Construction

? Railway

? Aerospace

? Marine

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

