Mizoram Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga Fails To Cast Vote As EVM Malfunctions

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga has said that he could not cast a vote as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned.

The Aizawl North-II assembly constituency's 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall voting place is where the Mizo National Front (MNF) President proceeded to cast his ballot this morning.

Speaking to the media, Mizoram CM said, "Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet."

"21 seats are required to establish the Government. It is our goal that we will be able to obtain at least 25. That's what we hope. I think we'll have a substantial majority," he continued.

"We battled COVID more or less successfully, despite the fact that it was a major issue elsewhere in the globe. It was a struggle for survival throughout the Covid era everywhere in the world. In spite of this, Mizoram has accomplished a great deal of social, political, and governmental growth. Thus, I think we will be able to create the Government so that we can carry out the task that we have established," he stated.

After getting out from the polling booth the Chief Minister said that there will not be a hung Assembly in Mizoram and his party will form the government.

Among the most well-known candidates in this race is Zoramthanga. Zoramthanga, who won Aizawl East - I in the 2018 assembly elections, is running from the same seat this time around.

There are 174 contenders in the running. The CEO of Mizoram states that there are 8,51,895 electors in the state overall. 4,12,969 of them are men, 4,38,925 are women, and one is a person of a third gender.



Voting for elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly started at 7 am on Tuesday, November 7, amid tight security arrangements. The votes polled in the Mizoram Assembly election will be counted on December 3.

