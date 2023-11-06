Happy Birthday Rituparna Sengupta: 5 best films of actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday Rituparna Sengupta: Bengali superstar turns 53. 5 best films of actress from Praktan with Prosenjit Chatterjee to Srijit Mukherji's Rajkahini
Rituparna Sengupta plays the owner of a brothel which is in turmoil with changing political scenarios during Partition
Starring opposite Rajpal Yadav, Rituparna Sengupta essayed with ease the role of a devoted wife
Rituparna Sengupta plays the role of a woman who encounters the family of her ex-husband during a train journey from Mumbai to Kolkata
Rituparna Sengupta plays the role of a career woman who decides to become a mother after abortion
Arindam endeavors to exert influence over the career of Shakuntala Sen, his future daughter-in-law, a well-known actress in the industry
