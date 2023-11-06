Ukraine Expects Positive EU Appraisal Of Membership Bid - Stefanishyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects a positive European Union appraisal of its progress on the path towards EU membership in a report due this week.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this in an interview with Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.

: There are prerequisites for Ukraine to join EU even under martial la

The European Commission said in June that Ukraine had met two out of seven conditions the EU had set to start the membership talks. According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine has carried out all the necessary reforms.

"I think for the purposes of the assessment when it comes to the seven steps, everything which has been agreed has been implemented and done," Stefanishyna said.

As reported, Ukraine received the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union in June 2022. In the future, the country is required to fulfill seven criteria related to the fight against corruption, respect for freedoms, etc. On November 8, the European Commission is expected to give an assessment of what has been done, which will depend on the transition to the next stage - accession negotiations. Ukraine hopes that such negotiations will begin at the end of 2023.