SSU Detains Russian Agent Preparing Airstrikes On Kramatorsk And Druzhkivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

Based on intelligence gathered by the agent, the Russians hoped to strike Ukrainian defense forces with super-heavy FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs or even 1.5-ton FAB-1500 bombs equipped with guidance and correction modules.

In this way, the enemy planned to inflict maximum damage on reserve command posts, fortified areas, and logistics depots containing weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian troops.

SSU officers identified the perpetrator and documented his intelligence activities in the frontline area in detail.

Meanwhile, Defense Forces locations in the Kramatorsk sector were secured.

In the final stage of the investigative and operational actions, the agent was detained at his place of residence.

As the investigation established, a local unemployed man recruited by the Russians was responsible for directing the airstrikes.

He came to the attention of Russian military intelligence while seeking easy money on specialized Telegram channels run by Russian special services.

After being recruited and briefed remotely, the agent began visiting communities near the front lines to identify, photograph, and mark the locations of the Donetsk region defenders on Google Maps.

The suspect stored the collected information on his smartphone for subsequent transmission to his handler in Russia. At the same time, the agent coordinated his intelligence operations with him via a messaging app.

During searches, investigators seized the suspect's phone, which contained evidence of intelligence gathering and contacts with a Russian intelligence officer.

SSU investigators informed the agent of the charges against him under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

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The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU detained a Russian agent in Odesa who was planning the assassination of a commander of a Special Operations Forces unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The investigation revealed that the plot was orchestrated by a former resident of the Kirovohrad region who had lived in Russia for the previous 15 years. She came to the attention of the FSB after approaching the Moscow office of“Drugaya Ukraina” (The Other Ukraine), a political project led by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. There, the woman hoped to receive legal assistance after being accused of theft. However, instead of providing legal advice, Medvedchuk's representatives handed her over to FSB officers.

In exchange for closing the case, Russian intelligence officers sent the agent to Odesa to prepare an assassination attempt on the commander of a Special Operations Forces unit.

Photo: SSU