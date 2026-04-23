Haryana Municipal Polls: AAP Names Mayoral Candidates For Panchkula, Sonipat

The Aam Aadmi Party Haryana has released the third list for the Municipal Corporation elections, announcing Rajesh Kumar as the candidate for the Panchkula Mayor position. Taking it to X, Haryana Aam Aadmi Party President Sushil Gupta wrote, "The Aam Aadmi Party Haryana has released the third list for the Municipal Corporation elections. In which Rajesh Kumar has been declared for the Panchkula Mayor position. Best wishes to all candidates."

Sonipat and Ambala Candidates

Meanwhile, Satyaveer Singh has been declared the Mayor candidate for Sonipat. In an X post, Gupta extended wishes to the announced candidates, underlining that Haryana is fed up with the politics of the BJP and Congress and demands change on Wednesday.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Mayor candidate of Sonipat Municipal Corporation and the declared candidates of Sonipat and Ambala. The public is fed up with BJP-Congress politics, and now Haryana is demanding change," he said.

Election and Counting Dates

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the General Elections to fill the seats of Mayors and Members of all the wards of Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat will take place on May 10 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 at 8:00 am by the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)