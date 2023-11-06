Turkmenistan And Gulf Cooperation Council Discuss Ways To Expand Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. Turkmenistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) discussed ways
to expand partnership, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed by Orazmuhammet Charyev, Turkmen
Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Jassem Mohamed
Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
During the conference, the parties stressed the relevance of the
GCC and Central Asian countries meeting in Jeddah in July 2023.
In this regard, the parties addressed how to execute proposals
made by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the summit,
as well as how to deepen and enhance ties by taking advantage of
chances for cooperation on both sides.
In turn, Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi confirmed the GCC's
willingness to develop strategic dialogue with Turkmenistan and
Central Asian countries in order to implement the outcomes of the
joint ministerial conference held in early September last year.
Meanwhile, in his speech at the summit of the GCC and Central
Asian countries in mid-July this year, President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov announced Turkmenistan's readiness to organize the
first Central Asian-GCC investment forum in 2024, put forward an
initiative to form a new platform for interaction in the field of
culture, proposed to consider the establishment of the Central
Asian-GCC environmental council.
