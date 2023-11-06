Turkmenistan And Gulf Cooperation Council Discuss Ways To Expand Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. Turkmenistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) discussed ways to expand partnership, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed by Orazmuhammet Charyev, Turkmen Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the conference, the parties stressed the relevance of the GCC and Central Asian countries meeting in Jeddah in July 2023.

In this regard, the parties addressed how to execute proposals made by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the summit, as well as how to deepen and enhance ties by taking advantage of chances for cooperation on both sides.

In turn, Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi confirmed the GCC's willingness to develop strategic dialogue with Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries in order to implement the outcomes of the joint ministerial conference held in early September last year.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the summit of the GCC and Central Asian countries in mid-July this year, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced Turkmenistan's readiness to organize the first Central Asian-GCC investment forum in 2024, put forward an initiative to form a new platform for interaction in the field of culture, proposed to consider the establishment of the Central Asian-GCC environmental council.