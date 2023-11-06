Bing Ventures Presents Ethereum 2030, Devconnect's Premier Event

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - News Direct - 6 November 2023 - Bing Ventures, a Singapore-based pioneering venture capital firm backing early projects in Web3 and Blockchain, is joining hands with leading crypto exchange BingX to present Ethereum 2030: Unraveling Tomorrow's Innovations , a premier event during Devconnect 202 on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm GMT+3 in Istanbul.



Ethereum 2030 will bring together industry heavyweights, visionaries, and trendsetters for a half-day of engaging keynote speeches, in-depth panel discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and audience engagement – all focused on inspiring and nurturing entrepreneurs for a new era of innovation.



The event will be held at Sofitel Istanbul Taksim, which sits in the heart of the city, with unique views of Taksim Square and the mesmerizing Bosphorus and has the capacity to welcome up to 1,000 attendees.



The agenda covers various topics, including decentralized finance, Ethereum scalability, Web3 security, and the crypto landscape in Turkey.





Featured speakers include:





Yajin (Andy) Zhou, CEO of Blocksec

Azeem Khan, Head of Impact at Gitcoin

Jack He, Co-founder at Aspecta

Bertuğ Oymak, Co-Founder and CEO of Utilify

Dougie DeLuca, Investor at Figment Capital

Fatih Taşdemir, Co-Founder of Koin Bülteni

Volkan KORKMAZ, CEO and Co-Founder at Altcointurk

Luca (Moss) Mossini, BD at Avantgarde & Enzyme Finance

Seraphim Czecker, Head of Taking Risk

Varuni Trivedi, Editor in Chief at Voice of Crypto

Anıl Öz, Chief Technology Officer at DATS Project

Arif Kalem, Brand Ambassador of Turkey at BingX

Özge ERDEMİR, Web3 Advisor, Business Developer

Sima Baktas, Web3 Attorney at GlobalB Law / Co-Founder of CryptoFemale Daria Krasnova, Managing Editor at BeInCrypto

Wayne Wu, Partner of Bing Ventures highlighted the purpose of the conference, saying:"As the largest and most established decentralized programmable blockchain in the world, Ethereum has been at the forefront of ground-breaking trends. We're thrilled to convene a diverse gathering of international and local industry participants to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and inspire one another to push the boundaries of Ethereum."The event is supported by event partners including Bankless Ventures, Figment Capital, Gitcoin, OneKey, Cedro Finance, Aspecta, Alchemy Pay, CryptoFemale, and Altcointurk, as well as media partners including Cointelegraph, BeinCrypto, Voice of Crypto, Bitcoin Insider, Unlock Blockchain, PANews, Coinpedia, Koinbülteni, and Muhabbit.