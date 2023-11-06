No Russian Missile Carriers In Black, Azov And Mediterranean Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, Russia has one ship on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov and two ships in the Mediterranean.

There are no Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black, Azov, or Mediterranean Seas.

As reported, on November 5, Russia kept four warships in the seas near Ukraine, there were no missile carriers.