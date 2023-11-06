Cease Attack Now: Education Above All Condemns Targeting Of Schools In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation strongly condemned the ongoing attacks on schools, particularly the recent incident at the UNRWA Al Fakhoora School in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza.

UNRWA estimates that the school was sheltering nearly 20,000 people when it was attacked. This deplorable incident follows another appalling attack earlier on a school in the Al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City.



More than 250 education facilities have been hit since October 07, equating 40% of the total number of schools in the Gaza Strip.

EAA Foundation's unwavering commitment to education has led to the construction and refurbishment of 93 education facilities including 43 UNWRA schools in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the 2014 bombings.

The continued attacks and threats against schools, as well as the civilians taking shelter, children, and teachers, are utterly deplorable and must cease immediately.

Resolution 2601 of the United Nations Security Council, unanimously passed in October 2021, underscores the global consensus that all parties engaged in armed conflict must safeguard the right to education and ensure that schools are protected safe spaces for all.

EAA Foundation reiterated its urgent call for the protection of children and schools as they are safeguarded by international humanitarian law. Schools and children are not, and must never become, targets in wars.