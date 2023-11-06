Israeli army enforces inclusive blockade on Gaza, split it into 2 sections

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military made an official announcement, stating that it had successfully implemented a comprehensive blockade around Gaza City, effectively dividing the entire Gaza Strip into two distinct sections.



In this development, the military authorities have urged the residents of the region to relocate towards the southern areas, presumably as part of their strategic or security measures.



“The army, under the command of the Golani Brigade, has completed the blockade of Gaza City and reached its coast,” representative Daniel Hagari declared at a news briefing, continuing that the move is “extremely important to pressure Hamas.”



Hagari stated that the military has also split the Gaza Strip into “two sections -- north and south.”



Once more, he urged Gazans to relocate south, stating, “we have already intensified the attacks tonight in a very effective manner.”



Since Tuesday, the Israeli military has issued multiple official statements indicating that intense and fierce confrontations have been unfolding within the confines of the Gaza Strip. These clashes have erupted subsequent to the incursions made from various directions into the territory.

