Iscon Balaji Presents Range Of Hungritos Ready-To-Make Novel Finger Food

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hungritos is a premium quality ready-to-cook brand by Iscon Balaji Foods, bringing finger food to your table which has been loved by many across generations.



There are products like French fries Classic & Peri-Peri, Aloo Popcorn, Aloo tikki slider, corn cheese Burstz, Potato Mojjos, Kids Veggie Slider, Classic herbed slider and Cheese Corn Chalks. We wholeheartedly want you to choose us for better quality munching which brings“Bite Size Happiness” to you and loved ones.



Hungritos finger food is 100% Veg product, made with a special kind of potato called“Santana Potato”.



Iscon Balaji Foods (IBF), founded by entrepreneurs with a strong agricultural background, introduced three European potato varieties to address yield and market challenges for farmers. They established collection centers, farm infrastructure, and implemented GPS mapping and weather stations for precise monitoring.



Our History



Established in 2012, Iscon Balaji Foods (IBF) has emerged as a prominent player in the frozen potato delicacies and dehydrated potato flakes sector.



As Asia's largest dehydrated potato flakes manufacturer, and boasting India's most extensive potato French-fry production line, IBF operates four state-of-the-art facilities, processing a staggering 400 million kilograms of potatoes annually.



Our potato farming spans 25,000 acres across five states, collaborating with 4,000 farmers. With end-to-end supply chain control, we deliver premium frozen potato products and dehydrated potato flakes to 200 Indian towns and over 20 countries worldwide.



Enjoy the convenience of ready to make finger food with Hungritos.



Visit their website



We have our stores in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Tricity, Amritsar and Anand.



