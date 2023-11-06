               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
11 Sri Lankans Stranded In Gaza Strip Return Home


11/6/2023 12:15:19 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 6 (NNN-XINHUA) – Eleven Sri Lankan nationals from two families, including two adults and nine children, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry said, its consular affairs division coordinated the arrangements in collaboration with Sri Lanka missions in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv.

The entry of the eleven Sri Lankans from the Gaza Strip into Egypt via the Rafah Border Crossing was facilitated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo, in coordination with the Egyptian authorities on Nov 2, said the ministry.– NNN-XINHUA

