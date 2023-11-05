(MENAFN- Morimak) Floward and mubkhar co-host corporate event for their “Friends and Partners in Success”



Kuwait,05 November 2023: Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, and mubkhar, the leading company offering the finest Eastern and Western perfumes in the GCC, co-hosted their first B2B event on October 11 at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC).



The event brought together notable representatives from Floward and mubkhar’s corporate clients including Zain Kuwait, Chalhoub Group, Dior, Al-Qabas, Boubyan Bank, and more. The purpose was to bolster the two companies' relationships with their corporate partners and announce their plans in developing their B2B services, network, and foster relationships with prospective clients.



In addition to representatives of corporate clients, the event was attended by Floward Chairman and CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, mubkhar CEO, Mr. Ahmed Al Ansari, Floward Kuwait Country Manager, Mr. Hamad Al Oufan, team members from both Floward and mubkhar, and several social media figures and influencers.



Commenting on the occasion, mubkhar CEO, Mr. Ahmed Al Ansari said: “We would like to extend our gratitude to our guests for joining us this evening and sharing this occasion with us. Their unwavering support and trust in us fuel our commitment to delivering the best services that exceed their needs and expectations.”



Floward Kuwait Country Manager, Mr. Hamad Al Oufan, said: “With our commitment to excellence, we have so many exciting plans to enhance our corporate services and offerings. Our goal is not just to meet expectations, but to set new standards for B2B services.”



Recently, mubkhar launched one of its latest innovations, the "Customize Your Own Scent" experience in 12 of its stores across Kuwait. This unique offering was highlighted at the event, where guests enjoyed creating their own customized fragrances by blending various scents and oils. During this occasion, the company also introduced "mubkhar Friends," which is the company’s unique way of expanding their clients base by launching unique boutiques to a selection of social media influencers to showcase their own scents.



In November of last year, Floward had completed its acquisition of mubkhar and ever since then has invested in expanding mubkhar’s product breadth and furthering its growth while preserving the uniqueness and exclusivity of the brand’s offering.



About Floward

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.



About mubkhar:

mubkhar is a perfume company offering the finest types of Eastern and Western perfumes manufactured to high-quality standards. Owned by Floward, the go-to online destination for flowers and gifts in the MENA, mubkhar is the only perfume company in the region that offers clients the "Design Your Own Perfume" experience.



Quality is at the core of mubkhar’s ethos when developing products. The company pays close attention to international safety standards, making the quality of our products a unique advantage that sets us apart from our competitors.



