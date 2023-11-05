Inaugural Nakheel Palm Run Goes To The Finish Line With Record-Breaking Participation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Over 1790 participants participated in the first edition of the race held on Palm Jumeirah.

Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, has concluded the first edition of Nakheel Palm Run, organised in partnership with Race ME.

Taking place on Palm Jumeirah, the race witnessed immense enthusiasm from running devotees from all walks of life, who came together on Saturday morning, making Nakheel's maiden race a resounding success. Over 1790 running aficionados participated in the race, including participation from People of Determination. Nakheel received over 1700 registrations.

The race included distances of 21, 10km, and 5km for those above the age of 16 and a 1km course for children and teenagers aged 4 to 15, offering the perfect opportunity for those looking to tick off their 30×30 for the day, during the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023.

The race also witnessed participation from Nakheel's employees who came in full team spirit to extend their support for the company's new community initiative. Nakheel also organised onsite competitions like the plank challenge, on the spot dancing for adults and head-banging competition for the young ones keeping participants and spectators thoroughly engaged.

Participants enjoyed the stunning views of Palm Jumeirah with the racing route covering The Crescent, the semi-circular road which forms the outer edge of Palm Jumeirah as well as the running track in Al Ittihad Park which is at the centre of the Palm's trunk.

Nakheel is the creator of iconic waterfront residences, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai Islands. Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the recent UAE Tour 2023, the Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation's Dubai Islands Open Challenge race that took place earlier this year. Recently, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world as well as sponsorship of the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team, promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

About Nakheel:

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai's vision. Nakheel's waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai's original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel's master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai's citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM's three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel's expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight

Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality's project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental's portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.