Sinn Fein Leader Calls for Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador in Ireland

(MENAFN) Sinn Fein party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, declared on Friday that the Israeli ambassador, Dana Erlich, should no longer hold diplomatic status in Ireland. McDonald, whose party has strong historical ties to the Palestinian cause, has repeatedly criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza.



McDonald stated that the Israel Defence Forces are currently conducting an intense military campaign against a civilian population, a move she deems as a violation of international law. She pointed out that this includes the targeting of civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, forced mass displacements, and the disruption of essential supplies such as water, food, medicine, and fuel.



According to McDonald, Erlich's continued presence in Ireland has become untenable. She argues that while Israel refrains from pursuing ceasefires and the suffering and death toll continue to rise, the ambassador should no longer enjoy diplomatic status in the country.



Earlier on the same day, McDonald engaged in discussions about the conflict with diplomats from various countries, including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The Israeli embassy in Dublin criticized McDonald for not extending an invitation to Erlich, accusing her of seeking to isolate Israel rather than offering a platform for constructive dialogue.



The embassy emphasized that excluding Israel from such a forum underscores Sinn Fein's stance on the conflict. Sinn Fein stands as the most popular political party in Ireland, holding a 13-point lead over its closest competitor, the centrist Fine Gael. However, due to a coalition agreement between Fine Gael, historical rival Fianna Fail, and the Green Party, Sinn Fein remains excluded from holding power.



